Floyd Mayweather Says He'll Be One of Best Trainers After Uncle Roger's Death

Following the death of his uncle, Roger Mayweather, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he has been inspired to become a trainer.

Mayweather posted video of a training session with his nephew on Instagram and wrote a long message saying he was "inspired to help those around me" after his uncle's death:

"As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career.

"In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities.

"I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential.

"I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world."

Roger Mayweather died at the age of 58 in March.

As ESPN.com noted, he boxed professionally before he helped train his nephew, winning titles as a junior lightweight and junior welterweight during a career that lasted from 1981 to 1999.

Roger then helped train Floyd, who would surpass his own career achievements and become one of the best boxers in the sport's history. Mayweather Jr. finished his boxing career with a 50-0 record that included notable victories over Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto and Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather called his uncle "one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring" in a statement following his death. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing."

Money will now honor his uncle by doing exactly what Roger did for him and helping the next generation of boxers reach their potential.