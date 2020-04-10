XFL Suspends Operations, Lays off All Employees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

One month after canceling the regular season, the XFL has suspended operations and laid off all of its employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, XFL COO Jeffery Pollock said employees were informed of the decision on Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added the XFL will pay employees through Sunday, but beyond that, it's unclear when or if the league might return.

