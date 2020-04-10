XFL Suspends Operations, Lays off All Employees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson/Associated Press

One month after canceling the regular season, the XFL has suspended operations and laid off all of its employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, XFL COO Jeffery Pollock said employees were informed of the decision on Friday. 

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added the XFL will pay employees through Sunday, but beyond that, it's unclear when or if the league might return. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

