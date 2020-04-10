WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan's Negotiations to Appear at WrestleMania 36 Broke Down

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE reportedly held negotiations with Hulk Hogan for the Hall of Famer to appear at last weekend's WrestleMania 36.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the appearance didn't come to fruition because the two sides were unable to agree to financial terms.

Hogan had been scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time during WrestleMania week, but the ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan would have been inducted as part of the New World Order along with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

WrestleMania was originally supposed to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with upwards of 70,000 fans in attendance, but with no large gatherings permitted in the United States, it was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without any fans.

Hogan appeared at last year's WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to cut a promo, and he may have done something similar this year.

The Immortal One's in-ring career is likely behind him at this point since he is 66 years old and has endured multiple surgeries on his back and knees.

Hogan is synonymous with WrestleMania since he played a huge role in the success of the first one in 1985, teaming with Mr. T to beat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event.

The Hulkster main-evented eight of the first nine WrestleManias and faced several legendary performers during that time, including Andre the Giant, Randy "Macho Man" Savage and The Ultimate Warrior.

Even without Hogan's presence, WWE managed to put on an entertaining WrestleMania this year. The event took place over two nights for the first time ever and featured two of the most memorable segments in WrestleMania history in the form of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and the Firefly Fun House Match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

Assuming next year's WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles goes forward as scheduled, it will likely be a massive celebration to make up for the lack of fans at WrestleMania 36, and it is a fairly safe bet that Hogan will be part of the festivities.

