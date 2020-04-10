Thunder's Chris Paul Gave Jazz Beer, Wine During Coronavirus Test Quarantine

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul helped lift the spirits of the Utah Jazz after their scheduled game on March 11 was postponed due to Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus.

That led directly to the NBA suspending its season, and it has yet to restart one month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While players across the league were likely down because of the news, CP3 arranged to have his security guard, Gene Escamilla, deliver beer and wine to Jazz players and staff one hour after the game was called off, according to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder acknowledged the gesture, saying: "One of the best things all night was Chris Paul trying to get us some refreshments, which was great. That was a nice gesture."

It was later determined that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus, but no other member of the Jazz and no members of the Thunder were diagnosed with COVID-19. Both Gobert and Mitchell have since recovered.

There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the 2019-20 season, as no timeline for a return to action has been set, and it is possible that the rest of the campaign could be canceled at some point.

Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Association, has shown great leadership in a difficult time, and the drink delivery is one shining example of that.

Additionally, the 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer will take part in a HORSE contest airing on ESPN next week in an effort to take fans' minds off the state of flux that the NBA season is currently in.