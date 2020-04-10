Mike Tyson Says He Would Have Lost to Muhammad Ali; 'Greatest There's Ever Been'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa., training camp where he was preparing for his rematch with Joe Frazier. The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration. The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday, June 1, 2019 as a shrine to his life and career. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press

Mike Tyson said he wouldn't have liked his chances if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite Muhammad Ali.

Tyson discussed the cross-generational dream matchup with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole (via Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror).

"I know it's a fantasy game," he said Thursday. "Most likely I would win the fantasy, but I wouldn't win the real fight. Ali's the greatest there's ever been."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tyson: I Would’ve Lost to Ali

    Mike Tyson praises Muhammad Ali calling him ‘greatest there’s ever been’ 🙌

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson: I Would’ve Lost to Ali

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mayweather: I will be one of the best trainers

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Mayweather: I will be one of the best trainers

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    UFC Joins Boxing and All Other Sports on The Sidelines

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    UFC Joins Boxing and All Other Sports on The Sidelines

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    COVID-19 Has Adrien Broner Focused on Boxing Again: “Focus 120% on Boxing, it’s Over”

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    COVID-19 Has Adrien Broner Focused on Boxing Again: “Focus 120% on Boxing, it’s Over”

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com