Mike Tyson Says He Would Have Lost to Muhammad Ali; 'Greatest There's Ever Been'

Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press

Mike Tyson said he wouldn't have liked his chances if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite Muhammad Ali.

Tyson discussed the cross-generational dream matchup with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole (via Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror).

"I know it's a fantasy game," he said Thursday. "Most likely I would win the fantasy, but I wouldn't win the real fight. Ali's the greatest there's ever been."

