5 Bold Predictions for WWE Raw and SmackDown for Remainder of 2020

The face of WWE, one of its most inspirational performers and a bona fide main event star for the last five years, Roman Reigns would not appear to be a prime candidate for a heel turn. We saw with John Cena during his run in the same position just how reluctant WWE officials were to turn him, but The Big Dog is different.

His run atop the company has been a tumultuous one plagued by fan discord, illness and championship frustration. Missing out on a WrestleMania main event and a Universal Championship victory that would have culminated his journey back to a title he never really lost are the latest disappointments for The Big Dog.

They will fuel a heel turn that will position him opposite new Universal Champion Braun Strowman in the rekindling of their rivalry.

At first, it will be a bumpy transition, one that clearly has WWE’s creative team second-guessing their decision, but things will settle down and the company’s locker room leader will find his feet in a role he has not filled in seven years.

Free to express himself, to stick it to the fans who regularly turned on him and ruined the most memorable moments of his career, he will prove the perfect opposition for Strowman.

Even if there is another SmackDown star who will sneak into the title picture and win the gold out from underneath both of them.