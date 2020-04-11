The 5 Most Underachieving Teams in NBA History

0 of 5

Some of the greatest sports stories ever told center on overachievers.

Of course, those stories only occur when there's an underachiever on the other end.

Games aren't played on paper. Talent isn't always the trump card we often treat it as. That's why some of the best teams in NBA history don't count a title among their achievements.

We're here to dissect the five most underachieving teams the Association has ever seen, ranked by their level of disappointment. It's a subjective discussion, but it has objective elements. To uncover these teams, we've utilized everything from the eye test and star power to traditional statistics and advanced analytics.

We won't punish teams for suffering crushing injuries. We can't blame the 1972-73 Boston Celtics for John Havlicek tearing a muscle in his shoulder, the 1967-68 Philadelphia 76ers for Billy Cunningham breaking his wrist or the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors for losing both Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL).

We also won't blame clubs for peaking at the wrong time. The late-'90s Utah Jazz had a Hall of Fame connection in Karl Malone and John Stockton, but they happened to peak during Michael Jordan's prime. The 1971-72 Milwaukee Bucks posted the sixth-highest simple rating system score of all time, but they lost to a Los Angeles Lakers team that landed third on the same list.

But enough about the teams you won't see listed here; let's break down the unfortunate five that made the cut.