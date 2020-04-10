WWE Stars Primed to Own the Rest of 2020

0 of 4

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

After one of the wildest WrestleMania events in WWE history, wrestling fans have shifted their attention to the rest of 2020 and the Superstars who are primed to own the year.

From popular names who achieved history during the two-night wrestling spectacular—such as Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman—to champions who successfully defended their gold, several superstars cemented their place at the top of the card.

Add in the fact that talented performers like Sasha Banks are poised for a bounce-back year, and WrestleMania 36 set the stage for a huge 2020.

Here are the Superstars who will shine the brightest for the remainder of the year.