WWE Stars Primed to Own the Rest of 2020April 10, 2020
WWE Stars Primed to Own the Rest of 2020
After one of the wildest WrestleMania events in WWE history, wrestling fans have shifted their attention to the rest of 2020 and the Superstars who are primed to own the year.
From popular names who achieved history during the two-night wrestling spectacular—such as Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman—to champions who successfully defended their gold, several superstars cemented their place at the top of the card.
Add in the fact that talented performers like Sasha Banks are poised for a bounce-back year, and WrestleMania 36 set the stage for a huge 2020.
Here are the Superstars who will shine the brightest for the remainder of the year.
Drew McIntyre
While the lack of a crowd undoubtedly hurt the moment Drew McIntyre created at WrestleMania, there is little doubt that decisively beating Brock Lesnar guarantees a great rest of 2020 for the Scottish Superstar.
McIntyre is the ideal franchise player, mixing good looks, charisma on the mic and elite in-ring skills, and now he will have the platform to show off his best qualities in front of a massive audience.
The WWE Universe isn’t getting a member of 3MB; this version of McIntyre is one of the most physically dominant on the main roster and poised to dominate the top of the card on the Raw brand for the foreseeable future.
With a long line of challengers to tangle with over the coming months, including Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Edge, Kevin Owens and more, McIntyre’s run with the WWE Championship should be wildly successful.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch
After successfully defending her title at WrestleMania against Shayna Baszler, Becky Lynch looks to be one of the strongest booked Superstars in all of WWE.
While her match against Baszler was shorter than most fans expected and the conclusion was fluky, it leaves plenty of meat on the bone for a long-term feud.
Add in the likelihood that Ronda Rousey eventually returns for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Lynch is set for the next several months.
It is uncertain how long the coronavirus outbreak will impact the way WWE produces its content, but with the company looking for a steadying force on its programming, Lynch likely won’t be losing her title anytime soon.
Braun Strowman
In one of the biggest surprises of WrestleMania weekend, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship after Roman Reigns backed out of the bout due to health concerns.
After WWE failed to capitalize on his momentum in the past, Strowman finally gets the chance to hold gold.
Instead of Vince McMahon and company forcing yet another coronation of Reigns down the throats of the WWE Universe, the more deserving Strowman will have the chance to prove his worth as one of the top draws on the main roster.
Eventually, both “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Reigns will be looking to take the Universal title from the Monster Among Men, and the resulting feuds and matches should cement Strowman as a bonafide main eventer.
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks may have never won at WrestleMania and may be one of the most poorly booked talents in recent memory, but the subtle tease of tension with Smackdown women’s champion Bayley is enough to think 2020 will be different.
Bayley and Banks have been on a collision course for more than five years. While WWE has come close to booking them into a long-term feud, it now feels like the right time for the company to push forward with the marquee storyline.
After so many years of being so popular and still cast aside, Banks would be red hot again if she were the one to turn on her friend and take the championship. The Boss back on top of the women’s division would be a major boost for the blue brand.
Banks with a well-told story and a defined character would be money for SmackDown.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).