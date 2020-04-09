JuJu Smith-Schuster Plays Madden 20 with Fans, Reveals Top 5 NFL WR Rankings

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Juju Smith-Schuster went live on Twitch on Thursday night to play against fans in Madden 20 and wasn't afraid to let his opinions fly.

After putting out a call on Twitter for an opponent, Smith-Schuster connected with a college senior in the Bay Area. While the match itself was exciting—the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout won in overtime after betting a signed jersey on the outcome—it was the conversation the two had that was most enjoyable.

The two started talking about their favorite receivers in the league with Smith-Schuster claiming the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas is No. 1 on his list. Right behind Thomas, Smith-Schuster named DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams, Julio Jones and Stefon Diggs.

Smith-Schuster was asked about the Hopkins trade made this summer, which sent the Pro-Bowl receiver from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals, and while he felt bad the wideout won't have a chance to continue playing with quarterback Deshaun Watson, he understood why the deal was made.

"It's the business," Smith-Schuster said. "If you can't pay the man, you've got to get your worth out of him."

In a later match against a University of Kansas freshman, Smith-Schuster went on record as saying cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the biggest trash-talker he's faced in the NFL.

Nearly 1,000 fans tuned in to watch the stream, which featured Madden dropping in cheat codes and links in the chat while Smith-Schuster continued to take on different gamers.

As for how he feels the 2020 NFL season will turn out, Smith-Schuster said as long as everyone on the Steelers remains healthy, there's no reason they can't contend for another Super Bowl title.

On Thursday there was no stopping Smith-Schuster as he won both Madden games in overtime, first with the Saints, then with the Kansas City Chiefs.