JuJu Smith-Schuster Plays Madden 20 with Fans, Reveals Top 5 NFL WR Rankings

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 10, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster greets teammates before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Juju Smith-Schuster went live on Twitch on Thursday night to play against fans in Madden 20 and wasn't afraid to let his opinions fly.  

After putting out a call on Twitter for an opponent, Smith-Schuster connected with a college senior in the Bay Area. While the match itself was exciting—the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout won in overtime after betting a signed jersey on the outcome—it was the conversation the two had that was most enjoyable. 

The two started talking about their favorite receivers in the league with Smith-Schuster claiming the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas is No. 1 on his list. Right behind Thomas, Smith-Schuster named DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams, Julio Jones and Stefon Diggs.

Smith-Schuster was asked about the Hopkins trade made this summer, which sent the Pro-Bowl receiver from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals, and while he felt bad the wideout won't have a chance to continue playing with quarterback Deshaun Watson, he understood why the deal was made.

"It's the business," Smith-Schuster said. "If you can't pay the man, you've got to get your worth out of him."

In a later match against a University of Kansas freshman, Smith-Schuster went on record as saying cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the biggest trash-talker he's faced in the NFL

Video Play Button

Nearly 1,000 fans tuned in to watch the stream, which featured Madden dropping in cheat codes and links in the chat while Smith-Schuster continued to take on different gamers. 

As for how he feels the 2020 NFL season will turn out, Smith-Schuster said as long as everyone on the Steelers remains healthy, there's no reason they can't contend for another Super Bowl title. 

On Thursday there was no stopping Smith-Schuster as he won both Madden games in overtime, first with the Saints, then with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

