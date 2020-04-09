Seton Hall Poll: 72% of Americans Won't Attend Games Without COVID-19 Vaccine

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans reportedly will not feel safe attending a live sporting event again until there is a vaccine developed for COVID-19.

According to a Seton Hall University poll, 72 percent of Americans asked said they would not attend games until the vaccine is developed. That number fell to 61 percent among sports fans, which is still a comfortable majority.

What's more, 12 percent said they would attend only if social distancing measures were in place, and a mere 13 percent said they would feel as safe attending as they did before the pandemic.

