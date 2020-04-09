Wisconsin Won't Seek Eligibility Waiver for Seniors Despite NCAA COVID-19 Ruling

G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite the NCAA granting an extension of eligibility for seniors after the remainder of spring seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Wisconsin doesn't intend to pursue an additional year for its student-athletes.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Wisconsin officials announced on Thursday that it would not seek waivers because of the "unprecedented uncertainty in college athletics."

The NCAA announced on March 30 that the Division I Council voted to provide student-athletes in spring sports an extension of their eligibility for the 2020-21 academic year. Both the Division II and III councils also granted extended eligibility to spring sports seniors.

That ruling came in the wake of all remaining winter and spring sports championships being canceled because of the pandemic.

In Wisconsin's statement, officials said "a substantial percentage of the student-athletes are scheduled to earn their degrees before next spring" and the school will continue to do everything possible to "support our student-athletes as they work toward those degrees."

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told WIBA-AM (h/t Schlabach) on Wednesday that the extra eligibility "creates a lot of problems" for the teams and the university.

"You've got a group of freshmen coming in," Alvarez said. "Do you want this group coming back? How does that [affect] roster size? There's a financial burden that goes along with that."

Baseball, softball, tennis, golf and outdoor track and field are among the sports that student-athletes are eligible to apply for an additional year of eligibility.