AJ Styles Wants Another Boneyard Match After Undertaker Bout at WrestleMania 36

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Getting buried alive once apparently wasn't enough for AJ Styles.

Styles indicated as much Wednesday following his loss to The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 last Saturday.

"The match was different, no doubt about it," the Phenomenal One said on his Mixer stream channel (h/t Connor Casey of ComicBook.com). "I told you it was going to be. You never know what you're going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three (fans) that didn't like it."

Styles added he'd be open to another encounter with The Deadman: "I hope I'm able to do it again. I don't know, but it'd be nice."

The success of the first-ever Boneyard match all but guarantees WWE will go back to the well. It was an entertaining change of pace and helped mask The Undertaker's obvious limitations given his age (55).

The promotion would probably move on to another opponent for The Phenom, though. Few fans will have walked away from WrestleMania thinking a rematch with Styles is necessary.

Perhaps the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches will open the door for more over-the-top battles that eschew the traditional format.

If nothing else, Styles will forever be a part of WWE history for his role in WrestleMania 36.