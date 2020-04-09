NBA Will Pay Players Full Paychecks on April 15 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

NBA teams will pay players their full paychecks on April 15, the league announced in a memo Thursday. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA and NBPA could not come to an agreement on withholding a percentage of player checks in an escrow account to protect against games being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiations are expected to continue before May 1 checks come for the players.

As nearly every major sports league worldwide has shut down, the Belarusian Premier League has continued playing despite the pandemic. General secretary Sergei Zhardetski told ESPN's Stephan Uersfeld there are "no reasons" for the league to shut down.

"We review the situation on a daily basis," Zhardetski said. "We fully trust our health care system and there are currently no reasons for stopping the league.

"We understand that the situation in some countries is very serious but having consulted with the corresponding authorities in Belarus we have an understanding that our league can continue for the moment."

Belarus currently has 1,486 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths. 

