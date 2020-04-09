Buffalo's Stack Burger Honors Stefon Diggs with 'Can You DIGGS It?' Sandwich

Tim Daniels
April 9, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave his stamp of approval after Stack Burger, a restaurant in the suburb of Lackawanna, named a new creation after him.

Diggs provided a Twitter thumbs-up to the "Can you DIGGS it?" sandwich, which was announced last week:

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques provided a breakdown of the four-patty behemoth:

"Sandwiched between two buns are the restaurant's signature Bacon Bleu patty (Crumbled bleu, thick cut bacon, cheese, and creamy bleu cheese spread), Demon patty (Demon spiced burger, jalapenos, banana peppers, cheese, and garlic Parm mayo), Vinny patty (Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and cherry pepper bruschetta) and topped Rodeo patty (Onion rings, cheese, and house loganberry brown sugar BBQ sauce)."

The company's website lists the burger's price as $19.99 with further costs for additional toppings.

Buffalo acquired Diggs in a March trade with the Minnesota Vikings. He's set to join John Brown and Cole Beasley to give the Bills one of the NFL's best receiving trios.

His arrival paired with a series of defensive upgrades in free agency and Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots could allow the Bills to emerge as the new kings of the AFC East in 2020. 

