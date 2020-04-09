Bulls Rumors: Exec Arturas Karnisovas Plans to Hire Person of Color as New GM

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 3: General Manager Arturas Karnisovas of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Incoming Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas reportedly has an idea of who he will hire as his general manager. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill on Wednesday, Karnisovas plans to hire a person of color to work alongside him in the front office.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Bulls are hiring Karnisovas, who has served as the Denver Nuggets general manager since June 2017, to oversee their basketball operations.

Goodwill noted the Bulls have been denied permission to interview Troy Weaver by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Bobby Webster by the Toronto Raptors for their general manager job.

Per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, none of the candidates Chicago interviewed for vice president of basketball operations were African American.

"It's clear there is an underlying hypocrisy telling us the NBA is diverse, but when an opportunity comes, the process isn't," one black assistant NBA general manager told Spears. "All we want is a chance. As a black man, all we want is a fair opportunity to show we are just as qualified."

Another assistant general manager told Spears the Bulls' process was "a slap in the face" and the NBA "is going to have to do something."

As noted by Goodwill, the three men Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf has hired as top basketball executives since buying the team in 1985Jerry Krause, John Paxson and Gar Formanare all white.

Video Play Button

Paxson still technically holds the title of executive vice president of basketball operations with the Bulls, but Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported he is willing to serve as an adviser to the Reinsdorf family. 

Wojnarowski reported in February that Forman, who has been Chicago's general manager since May 2009, will be reassigned by the organization. 

The Bulls were on pace to miss the playoffs for the third straight year with a 22-43 record when the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related

    Report: Karnisovas Plans to Hire Person of Color as New GM

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Report: Karnisovas Plans to Hire Person of Color as New GM

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    You have to pick one from each category. Put your picks in the comments section 💬

    Tap to see how our writers made this board ⬇️

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls' Zach LaVine won't be able to dunk in in NBA's HORSE competition

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls' Zach LaVine won't be able to dunk in in NBA's HORSE competition

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    HORSE Players List Revealed 📝

    NBA drops all eight NBA and WNBA stars participating in the HORSE contest starting Sunday at 7pm ET on ESPN 📸

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    HORSE Players List Revealed 📝

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report