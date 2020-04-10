Ranking Undertaker's 7 Best Matches as 'American Badass' in WWE

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

While The Undertaker will always be best known for being The Deadman, his 30-year career in WWE has spawned many more iconic characters, including the American Badass.

After portraying The Phenom for the first 10 years of his WWE run, Undertaker successfully reinvented himself when he debuted the American Badass persona at Judgment Day 2000. For the next three-and-a-half years, he enjoyed great success as a character that was more a reflection of his real-life personality than what he was doing previously.

From Triple H and The Rock to John Cena and Brock Lesnar, Undertaker worked with and put over plenty of people during this period. As both a babyface and a heel, he was invaluable to the SmackDown and Raw rosters and provided fans with multiple memorable matches.

His stint as American Badass (later Big Evil) came to an abrupt end in 2004, when he returned as The Deadman at WrestleMania XX. His biker gimmick was a thing of the past until he reprised the role on the road to WrestleMania 36.

Undertaker officially brought it back in their Boneyard match at 'Mania, signaling that the character will be here to stay for the foreseeable future. If so, now is as appropriate of a time as any to look back on his best matches as the American Badass.