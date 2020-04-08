Dez Bryant Says Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reminds Him of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson

Dez Bryant Says Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reminds Him of Kobe Bryant, Allen IversonApril 9, 2020
It has almost been one month since the NBA suspended its 2019-20 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but Memphis Grizzles rookie No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant produced enough across 59 games to impress former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant:
Bryant is not the first to compare Morant to Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson:
"I tell him he be fallin' like Allen Iverson," Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. told ESPN's Tim MacMahon in January. "He has that kind of swag to his game just like A.I. But I don't think A.I. was jumping like that."
Morant already has countless dunks (and almost-dunks) on his NBA highlight reel:
The 20-year-old also expressed the impact Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on him after the 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant: “Growing up, AAU, 8 years old, that’s who I watched. Lakers vs. Celtics, to watch Kobe. Shoot, I feel like every kid, when you were young if you had anything to throw in the trash you would shoot it and say ‘Kobe!’” https://t.co/IL2g5UoA93
Morant is averaging 17.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field (36.7 percent from three) and 6.9 assists this season.
