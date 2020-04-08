Dez Bryant Says Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reminds Him of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 9, 2020

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 10: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic on March 10, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

It has almost been one month since the NBA suspended its 2019-20 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but Memphis Grizzles rookie No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant produced enough across 59 games to impress former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant:

Bryant is not the first to compare Morant to Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson:

"I tell him he be fallin' like Allen Iverson," Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. told ESPN's Tim MacMahon in January. "He has that kind of swag to his game just like A.I. But I don't think A.I. was jumping like that."

Morant already has countless dunks (and almost-dunks) on his NBA highlight reel:

Video Play Button

The 20-year-old also expressed the impact Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on him after the 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26:

Morant is averaging 17.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field (36.7 percent from three) and 6.9 assists this season.

