Dez Bryant Says Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reminds Him of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

It has almost been one month since the NBA suspended its 2019-20 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but Memphis Grizzles rookie No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant produced enough across 59 games to impress former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant:

Bryant is not the first to compare Morant to Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson:

"I tell him he be fallin' like Allen Iverson," Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. told ESPN's Tim MacMahon in January. "He has that kind of swag to his game just like A.I. But I don't think A.I. was jumping like that."

Morant already has countless dunks (and almost-dunks) on his NBA highlight reel:

The 20-year-old also expressed the impact Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on him after the 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26:

Morant is averaging 17.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field (36.7 percent from three) and 6.9 assists this season.