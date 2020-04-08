4-Star OL Micah Morris Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, More

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Micah Morris, a 4-star offensive lineman, announced his verbal commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday:

Morris attends Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia—about five hours south of UGA's campus in Athens, Georgia. The 247Sports composite ranked the 6'4", 316-pounder as Georgia's seventh-best prospect, 11th-best among offensive lineman and 73rd-best nationally in the class of 2021.

Alabama, Clemson and Florida were among the 21 total schools to offer Morris.

"I told Coach Kirby (Smart) and coach (Matt) Luke (Tuesday) on a Zoom meeting," Morris told Rusty Mansell of Dawgs247. "They went crazy, they were excited about it and they were happy to have me on the team and definitely see me as one of the leaders in this 2021 class for them."

Morris also admitted that he wanted to commit to Georgia back in December, as the Bulldogs have long been the front-runner, despite associate head coach and offensive line coach Sam Pittman leaving to become Arkansas' new head coach Dec. 8.

Luke was hired to replace Pittman on Dec. 10.

247Sports' Charles Power compared Morris to Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown, a third-round selection by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015 out of Louisville in his evaluation:

"Possesses a filled out frame with long arms, a bulked, thick base and barrel chest. Has gained a significant amount of weight over the course of his sophomore year. Is younger for his class. Plays left tackle at a strong high school program that consistently faces top competition. Most comfortable working in the run game and getting to the second level at this juncture. Does a nice job locating and getting his hands on second-level defenders. Comfortable pulling and shows solid strength once engaged. Remains to be seen if he'll be a tackle or play on the interior at the next level, given his skill set and undetermined size."

The Bulldogs' 2021 class is ranked third among SEC programs and 14th nationally by 247Sports, and Morris is the group's first offensive line commit.