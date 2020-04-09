Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Undertaker and More

1 of 4

WrestleVotes reported the next time we see The Undertaker on WWE television, it will be under his American Badass persona.

If accurate, this is wonderful news for fans of the legendary performer.

Much like it had in 1999, The Deadman character had run its course. While it may be hard to believe, this second run with the gimmick nearly doubled the amount of time he portrayed that particular character the first time around.

His initial run as The Deadman lasted nine years, while the latest stretch lasted some 16 years. He badly needed to change things up, if only because the brawling nature of the badass character will better suit him at this advanced stage of his career.

As we saw in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania, Undertaker can still tell a hell of a story through brawling. While the bells and whistles and overproduced nature of the character may be missed by some, odds are the quality of his performance will be enhanced exponentially under these new circumstances.