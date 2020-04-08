Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Kobe's 'Wizenard' Series Becoming NYT No. 1 Bestseller

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 9, 2020

Vanessa Laine Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The late Kobe Bryant earned his fifth No. 1 New York Times bestseller when his The Wizenard Series: Season One book topped the children's middle grade hardcover list on Wednesday. 

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims on Jan. 26, was celebrated by his wife, Vanessa, on Instagram:

"5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! #GranityStudios"

Vanessa and her oldest daughter, Natalia, also commented on Kobe's upcoming Hall of Fame induction on Saturday:

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the duration of his 20-year NBA playing career, winning five championships and earning two NBA Finals MVPs as well as 18 All-Star nods. The 41-year-old transitioned into storytelling after retiring through his company Granity Studios and won an Oscar in 2018 for his short film Dear Basketball

