Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Kobe's 'Wizenard' Series Becoming NYT No. 1 Bestseller

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The late Kobe Bryant earned his fifth No. 1 New York Times bestseller when his The Wizenard Series: Season One book topped the children's middle grade hardcover list on Wednesday.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims on Jan. 26, was celebrated by his wife, Vanessa, on Instagram:

"5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! #GranityStudios"

Vanessa and her oldest daughter, Natalia, also commented on Kobe's upcoming Hall of Fame induction on Saturday:

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the duration of his 20-year NBA playing career, winning five championships and earning two NBA Finals MVPs as well as 18 All-Star nods. The 41-year-old transitioned into storytelling after retiring through his company Granity Studios and won an Oscar in 2018 for his short film Dear Basketball.