Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Brady, 2020 NFL Draft Targets, More

In recent years, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't had a dull offseason. Two years ago, Jon Gruden rejoined the NFL coaching ranks. Since then, he's worked to bring the Silver and Black back to prominence, breaking down and restructuring the roster. Now, with general manager Mike Mayock on board, the team has shown signs of promise.

Apparently, Tom Brady bought into the Raiders' new direction. Although he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback had strong thoughts about Las Vegas.

Looking ahead to the draft, the Raiders seem like a near-lock to take a wide receiver with one of their first-round picks. What will Mayock and Gruden do with the other top-20 selection? While fans lean cornerback, the club may go in a different direction.

With all the draft rumors out there, we'll break down the chatter that sounds reasonable and what seems like a smokescreen. First, let's revisit free agency and Brady's thoughts on the Raiders.

QB Tom Brady Thought He 'Could Win' with Raiders

In February, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders would pursue Brady on the open market. Of course, it takes two sides to tango. Would the six-time Super Bowl champion look at the Silver and Black as a potential contender even though the club have missed the playoffs for 16 of the last 17 years?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Complex Sports), Brady thought he "could win" with the Raiders.

Brady also had an interest in the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, both teams decided to stick with their current quarterbacks as opposed to a short run with the 42-year-old signal-caller.

Nevertheless, Brady's eye for the Raiders says something about the outlook of the team. He's become accustomed to deep playoff runs and winning titles. Yet, the most accomplished quarterback in the game seriously considered an upstart squad that's 11-21 under Gruden.

The Silver and Black's rebuild is on the right track. Promising young playmakers like running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller, defensive end Maxx Crosby and cornerback Trayvon Mullen all had an impressive 2019 campaign.

Keep in mind, the Raiders had the 11th-ranked offense last season without a healthy lead wide receiver. Tyrell Williams battled plantar fasciitis for most of the year. Now, with two first-round picks and three selections in the third round, they can overhaul the position.

Raiders Looking to Trade Down?

Here's an easy bet to place on the Raiders draft plans. Gruden and Mayock will trade down from Nos. 12 or 19 or trade up from No. 80 to fill the gap between their first- and third-round picks.

The Raiders moved down multiple times before they selected Mullen at No. 40 last year. More than likely, team brass will try to close a 61-pick gap between Day 1 and Day 2. MMQB's Albert Breer mentioned Las Vegas as a team to watch in terms of moving down.

"Early word is this year's draft is no different than most—with more teams near the top willing to move down than up. The Jaguars have also kicked around the idea of moving down. The Raiders, too, a team that could well be looking to replace the second-rounder they lost this year, with the last pieces in the Khalil Mack trade finally in play."

Cornerback is a major need for the club. This draft class has enough talent at cornerback to grab a starting-caliber player in the second round. Prospects such as A.J. Terrell, Jaylon Johnson and even Trevon Diggs could be available early Day 2.

If the Raiders aren't completely in love with the choices at cornerback, keep your eyes open for a trade down to pick up draft capital with a shot at a solid prospect in the second round.

Wide Receiver and Defensive Tackle Are 1st-Round Targets?

Last year, the Raiders surprised everyone by taking defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick. While we expect the club to go with a wide receiver and cornerback, the latter position seems up for debate. The Silver and Black may have another draft surprise.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, those around the league expect the Raiders to add another big body to their defensive line—quarterback may be an option as well.

"Two first-rounders for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden leaves the Raiders well-stocked to fill in holes. Don't rule out a quarterback, one source said, but the expectation around the league is a wide receiver early and a middle-of-the-field defender with their second Round 1 pick. That would be a defensive tackle, as the team wants to upgrade there."

Unless Tua Tagovailoa falls to the Raiders because of his medical flags, the Raiders aren't a strong bet to take a quarterback with either of their first-round picks. According to Rapoport, they've FaceTimed Justin Herbert, but team brass met with top quarterback prospects Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins last year and had the opportunity to draft the latter.

Despite yearly speculation about quarterback Derek Carr's job security, he projects as the guy under center for now. Plus, the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota, who's more than capable of leading an offense if the coaching staff wants to make a switch at the position.

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who will join Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall in a strong rotation in the middle, but two of those players (Collins and Hankins) have one year left on their current deals.

Team brass could make a long-term commitment to a defensive tackle with a fifth-year option. Here's the issue with that thought. Only two defensive tackles have garnered legitimate buzz as first-round prospects. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Raiders aren't high on one of them.

"The Raiders won't be taking Javon Kinlaw. Just a gut feeling. I had them taking the South Carolina defensive tackle at No. 12 in The Athletic’s first mock draft last week—thinking he was the fifth of five top-tier defensive players—but I think they feel he is too raw, and they have some other concerns to take him that high."

If this is true, Derrick Brown would be the only target at defensive tackle. He'd have to slide to see the Raiders at No. 12. TCU's Ross Blacklock has potential but lacks the collegiate production, polish and stout play against the run for first-round consideration.

Barring a smokescreen on their disinterest in Kinlaw, the Raiders will probably select a cornerback or trade down with their second first-round pick.