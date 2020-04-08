DeMar DeRozan to Donate $20K to Serge Ibaka's IG Live Talent Show

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan is helping donate $20,000 to the talent show hosted by Serge Ibaka on Instagram Live.

Ibaka's foundation is already donating $20,000 to coronavirus relief in the city of the winner's choosing, creating a $40,000 total.

The Raptors forward hosted an open casting call Wednesday for those who want to participate. People who are 18 years or older are eligible for the contest, which he titled How Talented Are You?—a nod to his cooking show, How Hungry Are You?

DeRozan and Ibaka were teammates for parts of two seasons in Toronto before the Raptors shipped their longtime swingman to San Antonio as part of a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Both have nevertheless come together to help those in need, all while Ibaka and his followers provide some much-needed entertainment.

