TMZ: Patriots' Julian Edelman Won't Be Charged After January Arrest in LA

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted for charges stemming from his January arrest in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ Sports

Edelman was arrested after he reportedly jumped on to the hood of a Mercedes and caused damage. He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism.

Per TMZ, the owner of the car "has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle" and no longer wishes to press charges.

The original incident came one week after the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs following a surprise first-round loss to the Tennessee Titans. Edelman had spent time with Paul Pierce and former teammate Danny Amendola in the area the night he was arrested.

The postseason loss represented the first time New England failed to reach at least the AFC Championship Game in nine years and it was the earliest the team had been eliminated since 2009, Edelman's first year in the NFL.

In that stretch, the receiver helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl MVP following the 2018 season.

Though he won't face further legal repercussions from his actions, the 33-year-old could still face discipline from the NFL.

