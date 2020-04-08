Tiger Woods, Caddie Joe LaCava Sued over Alleged Valspar Championship Incident

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

In a lawsuit filed against Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava, Brian Borruso said LaCava shoved him during the third round of the 2018 Valspar Championship, causing injuries.

Per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Borruso, who lives in Pasco County, Florida, filed the suit in Pinellas County, Florida, on Tuesday. Borruso is seeking over $30,000 in damages.

Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press covered the alleged shove in further detail:

"The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava 'intentionally shoved' Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd."

Per TMZ Sports, video exists of Woods and LaCava approaching that ball. The caddie is seen telling a crowd to "back it up" with an outstretched arm, but the video soon turns away from LaCava before cutting off.

Furthermore, Ferguson said another video exists, with a voice saying, "He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there."

TMZ also covered the contents of Borruso's lawsuit in more depth, most specifically the nature of the injuries Borruso said he suffered:

"As a result, Borruso's lawsuit claims he 'suffered injury and damages' including 'bodily and mental injury,' 'disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of ability to earn income, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.'"

Borruso said in the lawsuit his injuries have not improved.

Per Ferguson, Borruso's lawyer, Josh Drechsel, said his client waited nearly two years to file the lawsuit in order to gain a better understanding of his physical ailments, which he says forced him to be hospitalized.

Ferguson also noted that Woods is named in the lawsuit because he employs LaCava, who has been on the bag for him since 2011.

LaCava told Ferguson that he had no comment.