Chiefs Rumors: Ex-Raiders RB DeAndre Washington Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Chiefs Rumors: Ex-Raiders RB DeAndre Washington Agrees to 1-Year ContractApril 8, 2020
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with running back DeAndre Washington on a one-year contract, according to Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.
Washington ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns on 108 carries with the Oakland Raiders. He also caught 36 passes for 292 yards.
