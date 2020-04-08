Chiefs Rumors: Ex-Raiders RB DeAndre Washington Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with running back DeAndre Washington on a one-year contract, according to Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.

Washington ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns on 108 carries with the Oakland Raiders. He also caught 36 passes for 292 yards.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

