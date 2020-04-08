Alabama's Nick Saban Says He's Learned to Use Email Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Nick Saban is one of the most accomplished college football coaches in history, but he isn't exactly tech savvy.

Or at least he wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach told ESPN's Maria Taylor that he's been using Zoom and FaceTime and even got his own email account, since he's spending more time by himself with social distancing guidelines around the country:

Saban admitted he wasn't even using text messaging before the pandemic, beyond telling people to call him. But with in-person recruiting banned by the NCAA during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, college coaches like Saban have had to make adjustments.

Even if the adjustments mean getting an email account, something many folks have had since the late '90s.