Cam Newton's Release Best for Panthers Moving Forward, Says HC Matt Rhule

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The biggest move of Matt Rhule's first season in Carolina came last month, when the Panthers moved on from longtime quarterback Cam Newton after they signed Teddy Bridgewater. 

Rhule said the move, while polarizing, is best for the franchise.

"We felt in the end, the best thing for the team was to sort of move forward," Rhule told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday. "I have no doubt he will play well. We just felt it was the best thing for us moving forward."

Newton had been the Panthers' starting quarterback since the team took him No. 1 overall in 2011, winning the 2015 NFL MVP and leading Carolina to the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. His performance has waned since that brilliant campaign, however, due in large part to a combination of injuries and ineffective skill-position talent around him.

Newton played nearly the entire 2018 season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery and lasted only two miserable games in 2019 before undergoing an operation on a Lisfranc injury. More than two weeks after his release, no team has signed him, due in part to the fact they cannot have him in their facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Newton said in an Instagram interview with Chris Paul (via ESPN):

"It's so much possibility right now for me, but the fact that this corona situation has hit—I'm not a person to blame or do any of that things, man, it's business. But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it's just [unfortunate]. But yeah, at the end of the day, man, I'm going to let the ball play how it play, man, and go from there."

Video Play Button

Rhule is in his first season as Panthers coach after three seasons at Baylor, as he turned the Bears around from 1-11 his first year to 11-3 in 2019. Carolina appears to be following a blueprint Rhule put together during his college years, jettisoning stalwarts in favor of a full-scale rebuild.

It's possible, if not likely, that Bridgewater himself is viewed as a bridge to the franchise's next quarterback taken at the top of the draft. 

Related

    Rhule: Panthers to Consider Drafting QB at No. 7

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Rhule: Panthers to Consider Drafting QB at No. 7

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Setting Up Draft Safeguards

    League planning to install several safeguards to protect against tech issues during virtual draft

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Report: NFL Setting Up Draft Safeguards

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    B/R tells you the best fit for every player you shouldn't be sleeping on

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    25 NFL Draft Predictions

    B/R gives you some juicy takes on the draft with less than a month to go ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    25 NFL Draft Predictions

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report