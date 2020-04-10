WWE's Best Fits for The Fiend's Next Firefly Fun House Match After John Cena Win

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena clashed in the inaugural Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, and it remains the talk of the wrestling world because of its off-the-wall nature and the creativity that went into making it a reality.

The Fiend beat Cena in what was more of a dream sequence than a match, as WWE fans were essentially taken on a ride through Cena's career, with Wyatt putting his own twisted touch on things. In the end, The Fiend caught Cena in the Mandible Claw, and Wyatt counted him down for the pin.

More so than facing The Fiend, Cena partook in an internal struggle at WrestleMania, which means that anyone who faces The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match moving forward will likely be someone who has a history with Wyatt.

With that in mind, here are the top candidates to go up against Wyatt the next time a Firefly Fun House match takes place in WWE.

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman scored the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 36 when he beat Goldberg a little more than two minutes to become the new universal champion.

Wyatt was the one who dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg in the first place, which suggests he may look to take the title back. He would have to beat Strowman to do so, and the champion is someone whose career was largely made possible by Wyatt.

Despite spending little time in developmental and having almost no television experience, Strowman got the call to the main roster as the newest member of The Wyatt Family in 2015.

Strowman provided pure muscle to the group and was essentially the heavy doing the bidding for Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. The Wyatt Family appeared unstoppable with Strowman in the fold, but the group dissolved when Strowman was moved to Raw as part of the WWE draft in 2016.

As a result, Strowman embarked on a singles career. WWE built him into one of the most dominant Superstars in recent memory, and he went on to win the Raw Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship before beating Goldberg for the universal title.

There had never been a confrontation between Strowman and Wyatt until last year, when The Fiend attacked Strowman during his feud with Seth Rollins.

The rationale behind that attack was never explained, but it could come into play during a Firefly Fun House match, and Wyatt would have no shortage of material to use based on his previous working relationship with The Monster Among Men.

The Undertaker

Wyatt blamed the fact that he lost to Cena at WrestleMania XXX for many of his failures in the ensuing years, but his defeat to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 was perhaps just as damaging.

Had Wyatt become only the second person to ever beat The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it may not have taken this long for him to get to the top of the company.

Just as he did with Cena, Wyatt could play off that loss to The Undertaker and make it the driving force behind his desire to get revenge.

Even though Taker is 55, WWE injected new life into his career at WrestleMania, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. As entertaining as the Firefly Fun House match was, the Boneyard match may have stolen the show during the two-night event.

Wyatt could also reference that and claim that The Deadman refused to let him have his shining moment at WrestleMania.

Since both the Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House match were so successful, perhaps a mashup of those two contests between The Fiend and The Undertaker would be a natural progression.

It will be difficult to equal or top the first versions of both matches, but if WWE were to book it and build toward it for multiple weeks, it would have the WWE Universe buzzing.

Roman Reigns

No Superstar has stood across the ring from Wyatt more often than Roman Reigns, so The Big Dog would be a natural fit to clash with Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match given their history.

On top of that, Reigns prevailed in the vast majority of those matches, including a Hell in a Cell contest in 2015. In many ways, that win halted some of the momentum Wyatt had built up in the months prior.

Reigns is essentially presented as this era's version of Cena, so a Firefly Fun House match between Wyatt and Reigns would likely resemble the one between Wyatt and Cena in many ways. Wyatt could claim that Reigns has held him down for years, play up to the fact that WWE hand-picked him to be top star and even offer a glimpse of what it would be like if Reigns were to turn heel one day.

Both Reigns and Wyatt figure to be in the thick of the Universal Championship hunt for as long as they remain on SmackDown, and a Firefly Fun House match could be a good way for them to duke it out for the title or to decide who gets to challenge for it.

Many expected Reigns and The Fiend to face each other at WrestleMania 36, but WWE went in a different direction. Even so, it feels inevitable that they are bound to meet in the near future.

If and when that does happen, a Firefly Fun House Match would be the perfect stipulation.

