Khabib's Manager Rips Conor McGregor: 'He's Just Like a Jealous Prostitute'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, criticized what he believed to be the hypocrisy of Conor McGregor during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

McGregor has issued a public service announcement telling fans to stay indoors to limit the spread of the coronavirus. However, that came after McGregor said he Nurmagomedov was "chickening out" by pulling out of UFC 249 over fears about the pandemic.

The comments didn't sit well with Abdelaziz.

"[Conor is not] No. 1, he's not No. 2, he's not No. 3," he said to TMZ Sports. "It's Khabib, Justin, Tony. He's No. 4. He's not even in the conversation right now. He's just like a jealous prostitute, she's got too old for her to make money."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.