Cruiserweight Title Tourney Announced, WWE Don't Rush Challenge, Boneyard Match

Regal Announces Tournament to Crown Interim Cruiserweight Champ

NXT general manager William Regal made a major announcement Wednesday regarding the state of the Cruiserweight Championship.

With Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin stuck in the United Kingdom and unable to defend his title because of the coronavirus pandemic, Regal announced that a tournament will be held to determine an interim Cruiserweight champion.

While exact details regarding the tourney including who is involved and when it will take place have yet to be revealed, it is a logical move considering the fact that the title is currently in flux.

WWE is stacked with cruiserweight talent on NXT and 205 Live, including the likes of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Lio Rush, Kushida, Tyler Breeze and Tony Nese, among others.

By creating a tournament, WWE will give those Superstars a chance to shine in the coming weeks while also filling time on NXT with meaningful matches.

The move also isn't a slight to Devlin, as the winner of the tournament will simply act as the champion until Devlin is able to make his way back to the United States. At that point, Devlin will face the winner of the tournament to determine the true champion.

Interim champions are commonplace in boxing or MMA when the champion is out because of injury, and there is plenty of value in WWE following that blueprint.

Regal also said that an announcement will be forthcoming regarding the NXT Tag Team Championships since one half of the champions, Pete Dunne, is in the same situation as Devlin.

WWE Women's Division Does Don't Rush Challenge

The Don't Rush Challenge has taken TikTok and other forms of social media by storm in recent weeks, and WWE got in on the act Wednesday.

Seventeen different female Superstars took part in the video, which was originally tweeted out by Lana:

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair and Lana all went from being dressed in sweats to glammed up in their ring gear in a matter of seconds in the video.

WWE Superstars are normally on the road most days out of the year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have spent most of their time at home aside from occasional trips to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to film content for Raw, SmackDown and WrestleMania.

Many of WWE's female Superstars put their spare time to good use with a viral video that rivals some of the best Don't Rush Challenge videos to date thus far.

Future Plans After Boneyard Match

After the success of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, WWE reportedly may be compelled to think outside the box more often moving forward.

According to PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE fans can "absolutely expect more content" similar to the Boneyard Match in the future.

While that doesn't necessarily mean another Boneyard Match featuring The Undertaker is forthcoming, it could suggest that WWE plans to get outside the Performance Center and do more segments on unique sets.

WWE also did that with the Firefly Fun House Match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena. Not surprisingly, the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House Match were the two most talked about and widely praised bouts on the entire WrestleMania card.

On Wednesday's episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are settling their feud once and for all. Based on the way Triple H spoke two weeks ago, that may be an on-location match that doesn't take place in the Performance Center or Full Sail University ring.

All signs point to WWE continuing to produce new content throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and if it can channel what it was able to do in the Boneyard Match in other feuds, those watching at home will likely remain entertained even with the lack of a live crowd.

