Fantasy Baseball 2020: Rankings for Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Top Outfielders

Outfield could be viewed as the most important position in fantasy baseball because of the high volume of stars who play there.

In some fantasy drafts, the first five players selected could all come from the outfield. Mike Trout and Mookie Betts headline the collection of superstar talent, which also includes Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich.

If you secure one of the top outfielders and then follow that up with the selection of another outfielder in the second or third rounds, the backbone of your fantasy team should be strong.

If you own the No. 1 overall pick, the decision could come down to Trout, Betts and Acuna.

Fantasy Baseball Outfield Rankings

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

5. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Juan Soto, Washington

7. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

8. J.D. Martinez, Boston

9. Sterling Marte, Arizona

10. George Springer, Houston

11. Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

12. Austin Meadows, Tamoa Bay

13. Ketel Marte, Arizona

14. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

15. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox

16. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

17. Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

18. Eddie Rosario, Minnesota

19. Tommy Pham, Tampa Bay

20. Yordan Alvarez, Houston

Mike Trout

Trout is again expected to put up incredible numbers, but there is one difference that could make him even more valuable than he already is.

The addition of Anthony Rendon to the Los Angeles Angels lineup should provide the eight-time MLB All-Star with more protection in the middle of the order, which might lead to a decrease in walks and an increase in other stat categories if he records additional at-bats.

In three of the last four seasons, Trout has been walked over 110 occasions, and opponents intentionally put him on first base at least 12 times a year in that span.

The 28-year-old is coming off a campaign with 45 home runs, 104 RBI and a .645 slugging percentage. His numbers over the last few seasons suggest he will either put up similar statistics or blow past some career highs.

From 2016-19, Trout's batting average has not dipped lower than .290, and he has four straight seasons with an on-base percentage over .435.

If you consider all of those factors, he has a good case to be the first player selected in most fantasy drafts. If Trout isn't No. 1, he will easily come off the board at No. 2 or No. 3.

Mookie Betts

There is a bit of an unknown attached to Betts in 2020 since he will playing his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old is expected to be at the top of one of the most powerful lineups in baseball, with Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hitting behind him. If he reaches base at a high rate, he might eclipse the 135 runs he scored with the Boston Red Sox in 2019.

Runs, hits and batting average are some of the key stats to look at when comparing Betts to other outfielders. He may not bash 40 home runs and rack up 100 RBI, but he has four straight seasons with at least 100 runs and 165 hits.

He also finished above .300 in two of the last four seasons and was five-hundredths away from hitting that threshold in 2019.

If you can find more home run power in the later rounds, Betts is a solid cornerstone for a starting outfield.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

While Betts and Trout are the biggest outfield names available, they may not hold the honor of top selection because of Acuna.

The 22-year-old produced 41 home runs, 101 RBI, 175 hits, 127 runs and 37 stolen bases in his second season with the Atlanta Braves.

Acuna's speed could be the deciding factor in which player to land first overall since Trout and Betts are not expected to steal a high number of bases.

There is also a chance the Venezuelan hits more home runs than the Angels player since he was only four off the perennial All-Star's total a year ago.

By leading off for Atlanta, Acuna should receive plenty of opportunities to score with Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna following him to the plate.

The only knock against him in comparison to the other outfield talents is that he has only produced at a high clip for one season.

If some owners prefer veterans such as Trout, Acuna could drop to the No. 2 or No. 3 overall pick.

