Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica Donating to COVID-19 Relief in Serbia

Sacramento Kings swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic and forward Nemanja Bjelica will be donating medical supplies and equipment to their native Serbia to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

The Serbian national team members donated items such as masks and ventilators to help health-care workers and patients through the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation.

Serbia has at least 2,200 confirmed positive cases and 58 deaths, per the latest World Health Organization figures on Tuesday evening.

The foundation is named after Basketball Hall of Famer Vlade Divac, an ex-King who now serves as Sacramento's general manager, and Ana Divac, an actress who appeared in movies such as Play it to the Bone. Both are native Serbians.

Bogdanovic explained to Jones why he made the donation.

“I feel like they need our help right now. It doesn’t matter where you donate, where you’re trying to help, I feel like the whole world needs some kind help. So it’s good to be there (to help), especially in this tough time. I’m just following the example of others I saw and I hope I will be an example for someone else.”

He also gave an update on what he's been up to since the NBA was suspended on March 11, commenting that he set up a mini gym in his house and has been group chatting consistently with his Kings teammates.

Bogdanovic and Bjelica continue the Kings' COVID-19 response efforts.

Of note, the Kings donated thousands of pounds of food to local food banks. Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena will also become a COVID-19 emergency field hospital.

