Orioles Legend Cal Ripken Jr. Launches Strike Out Hunger Campaign Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken, Jr. attends an on-field ceremony honoring the 1989 team prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. has launched a campaign to raise money for families during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Ripken announced a contribution of $250,000 to the Strike Out Hunger 2020 campaign that will provide meals to families suffering from financial hardship during the pandemic:

The Baltimore Orioles legend told David Ginsburg of the Associated Press the campaign has the "infrastructure and the resources to help now," and that it will run "temporarily until things get back to normal."

The Ripken Foundation was started in 2001 to work alongside youth service organizations to provide at-risk youths with programs that help build teamwork and communication through various programs. 

