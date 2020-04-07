John Cena Firefly Fun House Rumors, What's Next for Charlotte in WWE Roundup

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

John Cena Had Input on Firefly Fun House

Whether you loved or hated the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, it was definitely a spectacle that no one will ever forget.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Cena had input on putting together the match, and his changes were “for the better.”

It's unclear what specific changes Cena made to the match, which was essentially a trip down memory lane for WWE fans. It also featured some alternate-world moments, like Cena being a member of the nWo.

WWE had to get more creative with WrestleMania this year due to limitations posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Firefly Fun House and Boneyard Matches were among the most unique events in the promotion's history.

Considering those limitations, as well as Cena potentially not wanting to risk injury with his acting career taking off, being able to do a match that involved limited wrestling yet still be entertaining would require plenty of creativity.

If nothing else, the Firefly Fun House was creative and unique.

Charlotte Flair Working Double Duty

Despite being the NXT women's champion, Charlotte Flair will reportedly continue to be part of the Raw brand.

Per Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), WWE wants to keep Flair on Monday nights and use her on NXT in an attempt to beat All Elite Wrestling in the Wednesday-night ratings war.

Flair's victory over Rhea Ripley seemed to take some in the WWE Universe by surprise. It would have been understandable to have Ripley go over to make her a bigger star, but WWE decided to put the crown on the Queen.

Normally, having a superstar work on two shows would be a monumental task because of the travel and increased potential for injury due to fatigue.

Right now, though, with WWE having to tape all of its shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Flair won't have to fly to NXT from whatever city Raw happened to be in on a given week.

WWE Schedules More TV Tapings

WWE will be able to resume taping upcoming shows despite a stay-at-home-order being put into place in Florida last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As first reported by Fightful Select and confirmed by Meltzer, WWE is running closed-set tapings at the Performance Center starting Friday.

The tapings are scheduled to run for one week with three episodes each of Raw and SmackDown being filmed.

Meltzer also noted the belief is NXT will tape "several episodes" at its traditional home at Full Sail University.

This is notable because when WWE did marathon taping sessions last month, the last episode that was filmed was the Raw after WrestleMania. Three weeks of tapings will get WWE through the April 27 episode of Raw and May 1 episode of SmackDown.

The next scheduled pay-per-view is Money in the Bank on May 10.