Mike Gundy: Oklahoma State Hopes to Return to Football Facilities on May 1

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys encourages his team before Bedlam against of the Oklahoma Sooners on November 30, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OU won 34-16. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is optimistic the Cowboys football program can get back to business May 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundy offered his comments Tuesday during a teleconference with reporters, per ESPN's Heather Dinich:

"How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can't say right now, but that's the plan. We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks. I don't know, I can't make that call, but if it does, we'll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we'll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we'll test them all in."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

