Mike Gundy: Oklahoma State Hopes to Return to Football Facilities on May 1

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is optimistic the Cowboys football program can get back to business May 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundy offered his comments Tuesday during a teleconference with reporters, per ESPN's Heather Dinich:

"How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can't say right now, but that's the plan. We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks. I don't know, I can't make that call, but if it does, we'll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we'll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we'll test them all in."

