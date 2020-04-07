Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady Playing in NFC South Will Be 'Super, Super Weird'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is still getting used to the idea of playing against Tom Brady twice every season.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan said it will be "super, super weird" having Brady in the NFC North as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Most of the NFL is still getting used to the idea of seeing Brady not wearing a New England Patriots jersey. The three-time NFL MVP spent the past 20 seasons with the organization, leading them to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances.

The Buccaneers are hoping Brady will be the quarterback that helps them end their 12-year playoff drought. He is walking into a great situation with head coach Bruce Arians and playmakers like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans at wide receiver, O.J. Howard at tight end and Ronald Jones II at running back.

New Orleans has been the class of the NFC South for the past three seasons. Its 13 wins in 2019 were tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers for most in the NFC, but the team was upset by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Jordan will be one of the Saints' key defensive players tasked with slowing down Brady in their two games against the Bucs. It's a role the five-time Pro Bowler has excelled in throughout his career. He hasn't had fewer than 7.5 sacks in a season since his rookie year in 2011, including three consecutive years with at least 12 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.