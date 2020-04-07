Michael Jordan Game-Worn Dream Team Jersey to Be Auctioned; $25K Starting Bid

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

If you have tens of thousands of dollars on hand, a signed Michael Jordan jersey could be yours.

Robert Edward Auctions has put a game-worn Jordan jersey from the 1992 Dream Team up for sale with a starting bid price of $25,000:

Scott Gleeson of USA Today noted the jersey, which Jordan wore in Team USA's Olympic gold-medal win over Croatia, last sold for $53,325 in 2013.

Dream Team member Charles Barkley recently announced he was selling his 1993 NBA MVP trophy and all Olympic memorabilia (save his gold medal) to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. He told WJOX 94.5:

"We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there's just weeds that have overgrown. So, what I'm trying to do—I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, No. 1. I want them to give me the houses, and I'm going to use my own money selling my memorabilia. ... I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses—I want to do green housing too—like I say, if I could sell all that stuff, it would be just a really cool thing for me."

It's unclear if the proceeds from the Jordan jersey sale will benefit any causes. It was originally sold in September 1992, and all funds went to the Michael Jordan Foundation.