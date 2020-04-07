Michael Jordan Game-Worn Dream Team Jersey to Be Auctioned; $25K Starting Bid

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 1992: Michael Jordan #9 of the United States National Team stands on the court during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain at Palau Municipal d'Esports de Badalona circa August 1992. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1992 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

If you have tens of thousands of dollars on hand, a signed Michael Jordan jersey could be yours.

Robert Edward Auctions has put a game-worn Jordan jersey from the 1992 Dream Team up for sale with a starting bid price of $25,000:

Scott Gleeson of USA Today noted the jersey, which Jordan wore in Team USA's Olympic gold-medal win over Croatia, last sold for $53,325 in 2013.

Dream Team member Charles Barkley recently announced he was selling his 1993 NBA MVP trophy and all Olympic memorabilia (save his gold medal) to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. He told WJOX 94.5:

"We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there's just weeds that have overgrown. So, what I'm trying to do—I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, No. 1. I want them to give me the houses, and I'm going to use my own money selling my memorabilia. ... I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses—I want to do green housing too—like I say, if I could sell all that stuff, it would be just a really cool thing for me."

It's unclear if the proceeds from the Jordan jersey sale will benefit any causes. It was originally sold in September 1992, and all funds went to the Michael Jordan Foundation.

Video Play Button

Related

    KG Calls Wolves Owner a Snake

    Garnett doesn't want his Wolves jersey retired after dealing with Glen Taylor: 'I don't do business with snake mu'f--kas'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KG Calls Wolves Owner a Snake

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Playoff Predictions If Season Resumes

    @ZBuckley gives round-by-round picks 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Playoff Predictions If Season Resumes

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    KG: HOF Induction 'Perfect Way to End a Dope Story'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KG: HOF Induction 'Perfect Way to End a Dope Story'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Looking at COVID-19 Tests

    NBA and NBPA are assessing rapid-response COVID-19 testing devices; would be critical first step to resuming play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Looking at COVID-19 Tests

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report