Kevin Garnett Calls Hall of Fame Induction 'Perfect Way to End a Dope Story'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

FILE- In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett speaks during an NBA basketball news conference in Minneapolis. The 15-time All-Star has a multiyear agreement with Turner Sports to join the network's wildly popular NBA coverage team. Turner says Garnett will serve as a contributor to the coverage, appearing weekly throughout the season from a stand-alone set to provide insight and commentary on the league. Garnett retired this month after 21 seasons in the league. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett has a unique perspective on his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class.

Speaking to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Garnett said the Hall of Fame is the "perfect way to end a dope story" after he played 21 NBA seasons. 

Garnett is part of a star-studded Hall-of-Fame class that includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, former WNBA star Tamika Catchings, former head coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, Bentley University coach Barbara Stevens and FIBA executive Patrick Baumann. 

"To meet Kobe early, we had a friendship and a real bond. To go up against Timmy and the countless battles, it’s just … I couldn’t put this story, with all the minor details … I couldn’t make this story more compelling than it already is," Garnett told Charania about being inducted alongside two of his peers.

Arriving in the NBA as a 19-year-old, Garnett became the first player drafted straight out of high school since 1975 when the Minnesota Timberwolves took him No. 5 overall in 1995. 

Over the course of his two-decade career, Garnett was named to the All-Star team 15 times, All-NBA team nine times and remains the only T-Wolves player to win NBA MVP (2003-04). 

Garnett and the rest of his fellow inductees will be formally enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Aug. 29.

