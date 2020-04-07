WWE Raw Ratings Rise to 2.1M Viewers for Post-WrestleMania 36 Show

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

WWE saw a ratings increase for Monday's post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Monday's show received an average of 2.10 million viewers for the three-hour broadcast on USA Network.

The show began high with 2.31 million viewers but fell throughout to 2.06 million for the second hour and 1.93 million for the third hour.

The go-home show for WrestleMania last week averaged 1.92 million viewers.

Coming off the unique spectacle that was WrestleMania 36, which was taped in advance and had no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, Raw was headlined by new WWE champion Drew McIntyre in the moments after he defeated Brock Lesnar for the title on Sunday night.

Big Show caught up with McIntyre to challenge him to an impromptu championship match after WrestleMania. McIntyre retained his crown after hitting Show with a Claymore Kick.

WWE also aired an interview with Becky Lynch after The Man retained her Raw women's title against Shayna Baszler at the pay-per-view.

The show also featured the Raw debut for NXT star Bianca Belair, as she teamed with The Street Profits in a six-person tag match against Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. The EST of WWE pinned Zelina Vega with a KOD.

Other highlights of the show saw Aleister Black defeating Apollo Crews in a match that lasted nearly 30 minutes, Asuka defeating Liv Morgan, and Seth Rollins squashing Denzel Dejournette in under two minutes.

Even though there was some teasing of future bouts, especially a rematch between Lynch and Baszler, WWE didn't do much to set up Money in the Bank on May 10 despite advertising the show during WrestleMania 36.