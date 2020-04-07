NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Deni Avdija, Top International Prospects

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Four of the last five NBA drafts have featured at least one international prospect landing in the top 10.

That run should easily continue in 2020, with a handful of intriguing stars coming from overseas.

Israeli forward Deni Avdija has the best chance of being selected in the top part of the lottery, as he is projected as a top-five selection in many mock drafts.

Guard Killian Hayes, who most recently played in Germany, is expected to be the second international player off the board, and there could be a handful of suitors for him at the back part of the top 10.

If Avdija and Hayes are chosen in the top 10, they would be the first pair of overseas players to be picked in the top 10 since Kristaps Porzingis and Mario Hezonja went fourth and fifth in 2015.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ulm (Germany)

10. Phoenix Suns: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

11. San Antonio Spurs: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

23. Miami Heat: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

24. Utah Jazz: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SF, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG. Texas Tech

Predictions for Top International Prospects

Deni Avdija

Avdija's scoring ability and defensive versatility could draw the top teams in the lottery to select him.

ESPN's Fran Fraschilla outlined Avdija's strengths in a recent interview with Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor:

"I think the biggest thing Deni brings is positional versatility on both ends of the floor. He has good size, length and NBA athleticism at 6-9. He's kind of a combo-forward who in my opinion can guard at least three spots -- 2, 3, and 4. At some point in his career, he's going to be able to guard 5s. Call him a small-ball 4 or wing. I think that's what he is."

He is currently in competition with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman for the No. 1 overall selection.

The Golden State Warriors are the favorite for the No. 1 pick right now, but the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a better fit for Avdija.

The Cavaliers could use Avdija to spread the floor with Andre Drummond residing in the paint and Collin Sexton and Darius Garland taking up space in the backcourt.

If they combine their last two lottery picks with Avdija, the Cavaliers could have a solid young core to work with alongside one of the league's top big men.

Prediction: No. 2 overall.

Killian Hayes

Hayes should be chosen during a portion of the draft in which guards will be in high demand.

Tyrese Haliburton, Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and Tyrese Maxey could all fill backcourt needs.

One of the advantages Hayes could have over other guard prospects is his feel for the game. Brad Greenberg, the brother of ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, discussed Hayes' skill set with the New York Post's Marc Berman.

"He's got good size for a young point guard, close to 6-5, and he's got a feel for the game,'' Greenberg, who currently coaches in the Israeli league, said. "He's used to having the ball in his hands and playing in a ball-screen offense. A very nice feel.''

Hayes was born in the United States but has spent the majority of his life overseas playing in France and Germany. He has also represented France's youth teams on the international level.

The Wizards could land Hayes and have him learn the intricacies of the position under John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Phoenix could benefit from having another distributor in its lineup to feed Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, while the New York Knicks may look to find a young backcourt complement to RJ Barrett.

While guard may not be the most pressing need for some teams, the lack of big men in that area of the draft could lead to those teams bolstering their backcourts.

Hayes could benefit from the run on guards, and his position in the draft order may come down to the small details teams break down when comparing him to Anthony, Hampton and others.

Prediction: No. 9 overall.

