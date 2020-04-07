Rebooking WWE's Biggest Fails from WrestleMania 36 Match Card Results

1 of 4

Charlotte Flair defeating Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship was almost certainly done to bring The Queen's star power to Wednesday nights in an attempt to even up the ratings war with All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.

Recent history tells us this won't work, leaving one to wonder why the decision was made for Flair to dethrone the red-hot Ripley in the opening match of Sunday's broadcast.

Whatever the justification, it cannot be worth cutting off The Nightmare's momentum in the manner her loss did.

Yes, she turned in a phenomenal performance and had a previously injured knee she can offer as an excuse, but none of that makes up for a win that could have confirmed her as one of the brightest stars of the future and strengthened NXT's position within WWE.

Ripley should have overcome the agonizing pain in her knee to retain her title. It was really the only acceptable finish to help someone other than the already-established second-generation competitor.