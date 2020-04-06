Ex-Saints RB Reggie Bush Calls Out Drew Brees Snub from NFL's All-Decade Team

Al Behrman/Associated Press

Nine Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Player of the Year during the past 10 seasons was not enough to land New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, which didn't sit well with former teammate Reggie Bush.

The running back who played with Brees on the Saints from 2006 to 2010 couldn't believe the future Hall of Famer wasn't on the list:

Unfortunately for Bush and Saints fans, the fact that there were only two quarterback spots on the team didn't leave much room for even one of the best players of his generation. There was no way Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback in league history, wasn't going to be on the list, which means Brees was fighting against Aaron Rodgers and others.

The NFL gave the nod to the Green Bay Packers signal-caller.

While both Brees and Rodgers have one Super Bowl title, the latter's came during the 2010 season right at the start of the decade. Brees' was in the 2009 campaign, although he had more Pro Bowl nods than Rogers' seven in the last 10 years.

It is hard to go wrong with either Brees or Rodgers, although Bush would suggest otherwise.