William Byron, Kyle Busch Advance to eNASCAR Short-Track Championship Race

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

William Byron waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

William Byron went 2-for-2 on Monday night and didn't even have to leave his house.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won both races on Monday night at a virtual Rockingham Speedway as part of the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge.

Both races were 35 laps, and the second one came down to the final lap with Byron barely edging out Parker Kligerman:

Kyle Busch served as a pseudo play-by-play man from third place behind Byron and Kligerman:

The full lineup on Monday included Busch, Byron, Kligerman, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace:

Reddick had to issue a Twitter apology for causing Dillon to spin out:

Dillon exacted revenge:

But Byron and Busch emerged as the true winners. Both drivers secured a spot in Thursday night's championship race, which will take place on a virtual Martinsville Speedway. NBC Sports NASCAR commentator Steve Letarte granted a Peacock Provisional to Busch, sending him through to the title round.

Video Play Button

NBC Sports' Dustin Long provided the full results for each race:

Race 1

1. William Byron

2. Parker Kligerman

3. Kyle Busch

4. Tyler Reddick

5. Austin Dillon

6. Bubba Wallace

Race 2

1. William Byron

2. Parker Kligerman

3. Kyle Busch

4. Bubba Wallace

5. Austin Dillon

6. Tyler Reddick

There are races scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday night before the championship.

Tuesday will take place at virtual Lucas Oil Raceway, while Wednesday will be set at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from full-time racing in 2017, will be competing on Wednesday.

Earnhardt just barely lost out to Denny Hamlin, who will race on Tuesday, in the inaugural eNASCAR race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. Byron won the third eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

