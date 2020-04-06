Nebraska's Katerian LeGrone, Andre Hunt Expelled for Sexual Misconduct

Will Newton/Associated Press

The University of Nebraska expelled former Cornhuskers tight end Katerian LeGrone and wide receiver Andre Hunt following a university investigation into violations of the school's sexual misconduct policy.

Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com reported the news, citing a letter from the university conduct board saying the expulsions that ended their time as students went into effect April 3. LeGrone and Hunt were suspended from the football team indefinitely in August and were no longer listed on the roster in December.

Nebraska's investigator recommended a two-and-a-half-year suspension when she initially issued her findings in December, but the board "considered the seriousness of this incident and modified the previously proposed sanction."

Both players were charged with first-degree sexual assault and suspended from the football team on Aug. 26, one day after the woman reported the alleged incident to police.

"The university investigation found evidence to support that Hunt touched and digitally penetrated a female student and made her have oral sex without her consent, and that both men had sex with her without her consent, according to the report," Lavigne wrote. "The report states that the woman provided text messages with others, sent immediately following the actions, in which she alleged that she had been raped."

Hearings for Hunt and LeGrone are scheduled for April and June, respectively, but could be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys have said they both plan on pleading not guilty.

Lavigne noted Hunt and LeGrone were named in a number of other police reports for alleged sex offenses between August 2018 and April 2019, but there were no charges filed in those instances.

Hunt and LeGrone have both entered the NCAA's transfer portal.