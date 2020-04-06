Nebraska's Katerian LeGrone, Andre Hunt Expelled for Sexual Misconduct

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

A detailed view of a Nebraska football helmet during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Will Newton/Associated Press

The University of Nebraska expelled former Cornhuskers tight end Katerian LeGrone and wide receiver Andre Hunt following a university investigation into violations of the school's sexual misconduct policy. 

Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com reported the news, citing a letter from the university conduct board saying the expulsions that ended their time as students went into effect April 3. LeGrone and Hunt were suspended from the football team indefinitely in August and were no longer listed on the roster in December.

Nebraska's investigator recommended a two-and-a-half-year suspension when she initially issued her findings in December, but the board "considered the seriousness of this incident and modified the previously proposed sanction."

Both players were charged with first-degree sexual assault and suspended from the football team on Aug. 26, one day after the woman reported the alleged incident to police.

"The university investigation found evidence to support that Hunt touched and digitally penetrated a female student and made her have oral sex without her consent, and that both men had sex with her without her consent, according to the report," Lavigne wrote. "The report states that the woman provided text messages with others, sent immediately following the actions, in which she alleged that she had been raped."

Hearings for Hunt and LeGrone are scheduled for April and June, respectively, but could be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys have said they both plan on pleading not guilty.

Video Play Button

Lavigne noted Hunt and LeGrone were named in a number of other police reports for alleged sex offenses between August 2018 and April 2019, but there were no charges filed in those instances.

Hunt and LeGrone have both entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Related

    2020 CFB Win Totals Released🔮

    🐯 LSU single digit wins? 😳 Clemson total set at 11.5 ➡️ Tap to see your teams' number

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2020 CFB Win Totals Released🔮

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    The Art of Faking Injuries in College Football

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Art of Faking Injuries in College Football

    Alex Scarborough
    via ESPN.com

    Ehlinger Raises More Than $75K

    Texas QB's GoFundMe campaign surpasses $75,000 for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ehlinger Raises More Than $75K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    College Fans' Viewing Guide for This Weekend 📺

    Channels and times for everything college sports-related on TV this weekend 👉

    College Football logo
    College Football

    College Fans' Viewing Guide for This Weekend 📺

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report