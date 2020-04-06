Houston Open Rescheduled for November 2-8 to Accommodate Masters

Associated Press

As the PGA Tour continues to adjust its calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Open has become the latest tournament to alter its start time.

The tournament has now been moved to November 2 to 8, clearing the way for The Masters to take place unimpeded from November 9 to 15. Previously the Houston Open was scheduled to take place from November 9 to 15.

