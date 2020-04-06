Augusta National, PGA Tour Announce New Masters, US Open, PGA Championship Dates

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The PGA announced a reconfigured 2020 schedule Monday, featuring the cancellation of The Open Championship and new dates for the three remaining major championships.

The PGA Championship will be the year's first major Aug. 6-9, the U.S. Open will begin Sept. 17-20 and the Masters has been moved to Nov. 12-15. The Ryder Cup will remain Sept. 25-27, while the FedEx Cup playoffs have been pushed back one week to begin Aug. 10.

