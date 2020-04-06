Augusta National, PGA Tour Announce New Masters, US Open, PGA Championship Dates

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Tiger Woods looks on from the tenth green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The PGA announced a reconfigured 2020 schedule Monday, featuring the cancellation of The Open Championship and new dates for the three remaining major championships. 

The PGA Championship will be the year's first major Aug. 6-9, the U.S. Open will begin Sept. 17-20 and the Masters has been moved to Nov. 12-15. The Ryder Cup will remain Sept. 25-27, while the FedEx Cup playoffs have been pushed back one week to begin Aug. 10.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

