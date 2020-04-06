Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: Retired NBA player Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan take in the Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Sparks head coach Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have a number of things to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still doing what they can for those in need. 

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the engaged couple, whose wedding was planned for this weekend before the situation forced a postponement, said they are providing food and masks for nurses, doctors, EMTs and other first responders in the Southern California area.

Govan's restaurant, Gorditos in Granada Hills, is providing the food even though it is struggling amid social distancing measures.

TMZ noted the restaurant has furloughed many of its workers during the pandemic and is "fighting to stay open."

Fisher and his Sparks are also in limbo and unsure when they can return to the court after the WNBA postponed the start of the 2020 season which was scheduled to begin May 15.

In addition to his time as a WNBA coach, Fisher was a five-time champion during an NBA season that featured stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

Video Play Button

Related

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    WNBA Postpones Start of Season

    Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces training camps and the regular season are postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    WNBA Postpones Start of Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    TAMU's 3-Time All-American Chennedy Carter Declares for WNBA Draft

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    TAMU's 3-Time All-American Chennedy Carter Declares for WNBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Aari McDonald to Return to Arizona for Senior Year, Forgo 2020 WNBA Draft

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Aari McDonald to Return to Arizona for Senior Year, Forgo 2020 WNBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report