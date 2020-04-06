Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Sparks head coach Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have a number of things to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still doing what they can for those in need.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the engaged couple, whose wedding was planned for this weekend before the situation forced a postponement, said they are providing food and masks for nurses, doctors, EMTs and other first responders in the Southern California area.

Govan's restaurant, Gorditos in Granada Hills, is providing the food even though it is struggling amid social distancing measures.

TMZ noted the restaurant has furloughed many of its workers during the pandemic and is "fighting to stay open."

Fisher and his Sparks are also in limbo and unsure when they can return to the court after the WNBA postponed the start of the 2020 season which was scheduled to begin May 15.

In addition to his time as a WNBA coach, Fisher was a five-time champion during an NBA season that featured stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.