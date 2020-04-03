WNBA Postpones Start of Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; No New Date Announced

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 25: The new WNBA logo is seen on a chair back during a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky at Target Center on May 25, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The WNBA is postponing the start of the 2020 season, previously scheduled for May 15, because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per an official statement from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the league will "use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats" for a potential return at some point. 

While the season won't begin on time, Engelbert noted the WNBA draft will take place on April 17. She previously told Howard Megdal of the New York Times the draft will be a virtual event conducted using video conferencing so players will still be able to share the moment with their family. 

"We want to make sure that the players who are the draftees get their moment in the limelight," Engelbert said.

The 2020 WNBA season was scheduled to tip off with three games, followed by three more the next day. 

The Washington Mystics won their first WNBA championship last season by defeating the Connecticut Sun in five games. 

 

