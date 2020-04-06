Video: LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

LaVar Ball watches the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One thing you likely won't see in the upcoming 30 for 30 about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls?

A one-on-one game against someone who averaged 2.2 points per game during a single season at Washington State and never made it to the NBA. If you asked that Washington State player why, he'd probably say because Jordan didn't want the embarrassment of losing to him on camera. 

LaVar Ball apparently remains convinced that he would beat His Airness in an individual matchup, pointing to his sons' talent compared to Jordan's children and saying it would be different than when the all-time great laced it up in five-on-five scenarios:

While Lonzo Ball is already an established player in the NBA and LaMelo Ball is a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, there is still a Grand Canyon-sized gap between their accomplishments and Jordan's. And they are both far more proven in the basketball world than the elder statesman of the Ball family.

This is far from the first time LaVar has gone after Jordan.

He said he would beat the legendary player in one-on-one and also suggested he and LaMelo would beat a Jordan and LeBron James combination in a two-on-two game. For his part, Jordan said LaVar couldn't win the game if the Bulls guard was one-legged.

Video Play Button

One thing is for sure. LaVar isn't likely to back down from his self-congratulatory stances anytime soon, even if he is talking about taking down arguably the greatest basketball player in history.

Related

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Rockets pass on Yao Ming for another big man. Here are all the selections ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Paul and Curry were on IG Live talking about the time Steph dropped him in 2015

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Tatum will work with organizations to provide meals in Boston and with Beal in their hometown of St. Louis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report