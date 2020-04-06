Video: LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One thing you likely won't see in the upcoming 30 for 30 about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls?

A one-on-one game against someone who averaged 2.2 points per game during a single season at Washington State and never made it to the NBA. If you asked that Washington State player why, he'd probably say because Jordan didn't want the embarrassment of losing to him on camera.

LaVar Ball apparently remains convinced that he would beat His Airness in an individual matchup, pointing to his sons' talent compared to Jordan's children and saying it would be different than when the all-time great laced it up in five-on-five scenarios:

While Lonzo Ball is already an established player in the NBA and LaMelo Ball is a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, there is still a Grand Canyon-sized gap between their accomplishments and Jordan's. And they are both far more proven in the basketball world than the elder statesman of the Ball family.

This is far from the first time LaVar has gone after Jordan.

He said he would beat the legendary player in one-on-one and also suggested he and LaMelo would beat a Jordan and LeBron James combination in a two-on-two game. For his part, Jordan said LaVar couldn't win the game if the Bulls guard was one-legged.

One thing is for sure. LaVar isn't likely to back down from his self-congratulatory stances anytime soon, even if he is talking about taking down arguably the greatest basketball player in history.