Bulls Rumors: Jazz's Zanik, Nuggets' Karnisovas to Interview for Exec Opening

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 9: General Manager Arturas Karnisovas of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have received permission to interview Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as the franchise looks for a new top basketball decision-maker. 

KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported the team will interview both candidates. The team's current plan is to hire a new lead executive before the NBA season resumes.

In the event the NBA season is canceled, the new executive would lead the Bulls into an uncertain offseason—one that could reshape the franchise's front office for the first time in more than a decade.

John Paxson has been the Bulls' vice president of basketball operations since 2003, and general manager Gar Forman has been in place since 2009. The decision-making duo has been colloquially known as "GarPax" for most of their working relationship.

While the partnership began promising, sentiment regarding their decision making has soured in recent seasons. The Bulls were on pace to miss the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons when the NBA indefinitely postponed play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 3, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Paxson and Gar will be moved to different roles within the organization.

Zanik joined the Jazz last year after spending 15 years as a player agent. Karnisovas has been a candidate for several top jobs since joining the Nuggets in 2013 but has remained in Denver. 

Michael Grange of SportsNet reported the Raptors are likely to decline Chicago's request to interview general manager Bobby Webster. 

